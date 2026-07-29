Analysts Offer Predictions for D.R. Horton FY2026 Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst J. Rahmani now expects that the construction company will earn $10.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.73. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a "Market Perform" rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton's current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for D.R. Horton's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $184.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.17.

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D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $150.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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