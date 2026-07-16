Analysts Offer Predictions for ESQ Q2 Earnings

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Esquire Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst T. Switzer forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Esquire Financial's current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Esquire Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esquire Financial has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $120.33.

Get Esquire Financial alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESQ

Esquire Financial Trading Up 0.2%

ESQ opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $134.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 29.96%.The firm had revenue of $40.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.76 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Esquire Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Esquire Bank, specializes in residential mortgage lending and community banking services. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company operates through multiple distribution channels, including retail branches, wholesale and correspondent lending divisions. Esquire Financial focuses on tailored home financing solutions while maintaining a community-oriented approach to banking.

In its mortgage lending business, Esquire Bank originates and services a range of home loan products, including government-insured mortgages (FHA, VA and USDA) as well as conventional conforming and jumbo loans.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Esquire Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Esquire Financial wasn't on the list.

While Esquire Financial currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here