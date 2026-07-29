Analysts Offer Predictions for ETD Q4 Earnings

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD - Free Report) - KeyCorp issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors' current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

ETD stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $605.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm's revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,494 shares of the company's stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,383 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,299 shares of the company's stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc NYSE: ETD is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ethan Allen Interiors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ethan Allen Interiors wasn't on the list.

While Ethan Allen Interiors currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here