Analysts Offer Predictions for Lumentum Q1 Earnings

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Lumentum in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lumentum's current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Lumentum's Q2 2027 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.03 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Lumentum's revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Lumentum from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $526.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $750.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $950.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $757.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $836.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.72 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $722.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.86. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $960.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,812,934.31. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total transaction of $1,878,028.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 95,975 shares in the company, valued at $52,381,235.50. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 968 shares of the technology company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lumentum

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,100 (from $800) and kept a buy rating — a large upgrade that signals confidence in LITE’s growth profile and supports further upside. Citigroup adjusts price target

Citigroup raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,100 (from $800) and kept a buy rating — a large upgrade that signals confidence in LITE’s growth profile and supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna boosted its target to $1,100 (from $550) and maintained a positive rating — another sizable re‑rating that reinforces the bullish analyst consensus. Susquehanna adjusts price target

Susquehanna boosted its target to $1,100 (from $550) and maintained a positive rating — another sizable re‑rating that reinforces the bullish analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $1,040 (from $880) and kept a buy rating — another upward revision that amplifies sector bullishness and investor expectations. Needham adjusts price target

Needham raised its price target to $1,040 (from $880) and kept a buy rating — another upward revision that amplifies sector bullishness and investor expectations. Positive Sentiment: Investor and media pieces are highlighting Lumentum’s strategic pivot into higher‑content optical platforms and light‑based AI networking — bullish narratives that can lift multiple‑of‑earnings expansion expectations. Seeking Alpha bullish thesis

Investor and media pieces are highlighting Lumentum’s strategic pivot into higher‑content optical platforms and light‑based AI networking — bullish narratives that can lift multiple‑of‑earnings expansion expectations. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes LITE’s momentum within Russell 1000 flows and renewed market confidence, a technical tailwind that can attract passive and momentum‑based buying. Kalkine piece on momentum

Market commentary notes LITE’s momentum within Russell 1000 flows and renewed market confidence, a technical tailwind that can attract passive and momentum‑based buying. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities published quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1 ’27: $2.74; Q2: $3.55; Q3: $4.03; Q4: $4.25) — an explicitly bullish cadence of quarterly growth that supports forward earnings expectations, though full‑year consensus remains the key benchmark for investors.

Northland Securities published quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1 ’27: $2.74; Q2: $3.55; Q3: $4.03; Q4: $4.25) — an explicitly bullish cadence of quarterly growth that supports forward earnings expectations, though full‑year consensus remains the key benchmark for investors. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $710 (from $595) but kept an equal‑weight rating; the $710 target is below the current price and could act as a near‑term anchor on upside for more conservative investors. Morgan Stanley price target

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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