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Analysts Offer Predictions for OTCMKTS:DTEGY FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Deutsche Telekom logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Deutsche Telekom to $2.56 (from $2.53) and retained a Buy rating; the consensus FY2026 EPS is $2.52 and Erste projects FY2027 EPS of $2.88.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—Zacks downgraded to "strong sell" and Wall Street Zen cut to "hold" while Citigroup and three analysts overall rate the stock Buy, leaving an average "Moderate Buy"; the shares trade near $31.84 with a P/E of 14.41 and market cap about $156.2 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Telekom's current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom's FY2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on DTEGY

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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