Analysts Offer Predictions for OTCMKTS:DTEGY FY2026 Earnings

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deutsche Telekom's current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom's FY2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

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