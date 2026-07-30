Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy FY2026 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
TC Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $3.71 from $3.50, above the current consensus estimate of $3.55. The firm also projects EPS of $3.89 in FY2027 and $3.99 in FY2028.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with six Buy ratings and nine Hold ratings, producing a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$91.64. Recent target increases include Barclays at C$100 and National Bank Financial at C$102, while Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to Equal Weight.
  • TC Energy shares opened at C$94.61, near their 52-week high of C$100.18, while the company’s latest quarter included C$0.99 EPS and C$3.86 billion in revenue. Two insiders recently sold shares, though insider ownership remains minimal at 0.03%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Free Report) NYSE: TRP - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $3.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD set a C$98.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a C$103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$92.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$91.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRP

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at C$94.61 on Thursday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$64.70 and a one year high of C$100.18. The firm has a market cap of C$98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.98.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.83%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In related news, insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.39, for a total value of C$147,585.00. Also, Director Trevor Ebl sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.45, for a total transaction of C$467,250.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

We are a leader in North American energy infrastructure, spanning Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. For over 75 years, we have proudly connected the world to the energy it needs. Every day, we move more than 30 per cent of the natural gas used across the continent and connect LNG exports to global markets-powering communities and industries. Complemented by strategic ownership and low-risk investments in power generation, our infrastructure delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable energy across North America.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TC Energy Right Now?

Before you consider TC Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TC Energy wasn't on the list.

While TC Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO
Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines