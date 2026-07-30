Analysts Offer Predictions for TC Energy FY2026 Earnings

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Free Report) NYSE: TRP - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will earn $3.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy's Q2 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD set a C$98.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a C$103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$92.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$91.64.

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TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at C$94.61 on Thursday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$64.70 and a one year high of C$100.18. The firm has a market cap of C$98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.98.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.83%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In related news, insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.39, for a total value of C$147,585.00. Also, Director Trevor Ebl sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.45, for a total transaction of C$467,250.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About TC Energy

We are a leader in North American energy infrastructure, spanning Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. For over 75 years, we have proudly connected the world to the energy it needs. Every day, we move more than 30 per cent of the natural gas used across the continent and connect LNG exports to global markets-powering communities and industries. Complemented by strategic ownership and low-risk investments in power generation, our infrastructure delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable energy across North America.

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