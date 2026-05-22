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Analysts Set Expectations for Greif's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:GEF)

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Greif logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research lowered its Q3 2026 EPS estimate for Greif to $1.08 from $1.35 and kept a Strong Sell rating on the stock. The firm’s full-year earnings consensus for Greif is $3.87 per share.
  • Greif’s latest quarterly results missed expectations, with EPS of $1.10 versus the $1.16 consensus and revenue of $1.07 billion versus $1.10 billion expected. Revenue also declined 0.5% year over year.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, with an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $73.50. Shares opened at $64.20, below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Greif.

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Greif in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greif's current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Greif from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEF

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Greif's payout ratio is presently 85.82%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $135,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,513.12. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $411,140 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Greif by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Greif by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company's stock.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Greif (NYSE:GEF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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