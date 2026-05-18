Analysts Set Expectations for Qualcomm FY2027 Earnings

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qualcomm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $7.79 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.80. The consensus estimate for Qualcomm's current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $201.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $247.90. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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