Analysts Set Expectations for T-Mobile US FY2026 Earnings

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $10.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.45. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US's current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for T-Mobile US's FY2027 earnings at $13.70 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.08.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock opened at $181.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $165.66 and a 12-month high of $261.56. The business's fifty day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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