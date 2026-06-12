Analysts Set Expectations for T-Mobile US FY2027 Earnings

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $13.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.61. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US's current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Get T-Mobile US alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

TMUS opened at $185.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average is $199.77. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $174.02 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider T-Mobile US, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and T-Mobile US wasn't on the list.

While T-Mobile US currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here