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Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex FY2029 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Teleflex logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wolfe Research cut its FY2029 EPS estimate for Teleflex to $14.19 from $15.36, while also projecting FY2030 EPS of $15.60. The downgrade reflects softer long-term earnings expectations for the medical technology company.
  • Teleflex recently beat first-quarter estimates, reporting $1.39 EPS on revenue of $548.3 million versus analyst expectations of $1.21 EPS and $536.91 million in revenue. However, the company’s margins remain under pressure, with the article noting a steep decline in operating profit.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: RBC upgraded Teleflex to outperform, while other firms maintained hold or sell views, leaving the stock with an overall Hold consensus and a $144 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) - Analysts at Wolfe Research lowered their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research analyst M. Polark now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $14.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.36. The consensus estimate for Teleflex's current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for Teleflex's FY2030 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TFX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Teleflex from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $144.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE TFX opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. Teleflex has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.96%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Teleflex

Here are the key news stories impacting Teleflex this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Teleflex beat first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates, which supports the company’s near-term fundamentals despite a weaker margin profile. TFX Stock Down Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Crash
  • Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in Teleflex’s longer-term earnings power.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts published updated forward EPS estimates for 2026-2028, reflecting ongoing model refreshes rather than a new company announcement; those longer-term forecasts generally still point to earnings growth ahead.
  • Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research trimmed estimates across multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, which can weigh on sentiment because it suggests softer expectations for Teleflex’s future profit trajectory.
  • Negative Sentiment: The post-earnings reaction appears tied to a sharp decline in margins and operating profit, with operating profit reportedly down 52.1%, raising concerns that the earnings beat may not be sustainable if profitability keeps deteriorating. TFX Stock Down Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Crash

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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