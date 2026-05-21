AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.1818.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered AnaptysBio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AnaptysBio from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $90.00 target price on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.5%

ANAB stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $72.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.86 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $100,000.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 5,352,316.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 17,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,089,203.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 495,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,556,403.65. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Schmid sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,158,390.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,774,310.42. This trade represents a 39.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,037 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $74,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,474 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $51,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180,042 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 111.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 940,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 495,308 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 648,093 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 101,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 283.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,086 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370,319 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic antibody product candidates in immunology and inflammation. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, California, AnaptysBio leverages a proprietary somatic hypermutation platform to rapidly generate and refine human antibodies with optimized efficacy and safety profiles. The company's technology is designed to accelerate target validation and candidate selection across a range of immune-mediated conditions.

The company's pipeline includes multiple clinical-stage programs addressing dermatological and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AnaptysBio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AnaptysBio wasn't on the list.

While AnaptysBio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here