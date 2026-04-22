Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.90 and traded as low as $3.49. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 768,243 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Anavex Life Sciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $324.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,383,406 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,288 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 17,921.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 740,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,968 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 569,579 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 903,392 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 459,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,310,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company applies a proprietary drug discovery platform that targets sigma‐1 and muscarinic receptors to modulate cellular stress pathways and support neuronal function. Headquartered in New York City, Anavex is dedicated to advancing treatments for neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead product candidate, blarcamesine (ANAVEX2‐73), is a small‐molecule activator of the sigma‐1 receptor currently being evaluated in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease dementia.

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