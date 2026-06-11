Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Price Down 4.5% - Time to Sell?

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.08 and last traded at $70.8920. 98,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 324,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.24.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Andersons in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Andersons from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Andersons from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Andersons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Andersons

Andersons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Andersons news, Director John T. Stout, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,902.30. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.31, for a total value of $1,495,721.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,429,661.25. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,966 shares of company stock worth $6,385,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimize Financial Inc raised its position in Andersons by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 14,657 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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