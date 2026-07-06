Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 260,000 Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $42,697,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,283,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,934,522,142.56. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $34,744,600.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 205,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.74, for a total value of $31,106,700.00.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $13.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.29. 8,498,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,764,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.04. The company has a market cap of $218.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.33 and a twelve month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ANET. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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