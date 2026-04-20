Andrew Dakos Buys 3,000 Shares of Total Return Securities (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Total Return Securities, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dakos acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $18,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 106,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $645,540. This trade represents a 2.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Dakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Andrew Dakos bought 7,718 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,771.08.

On Thursday, April 16th, Andrew Dakos purchased 547 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $3,303.88.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Andrew Dakos purchased 4,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $23,880.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Andrew Dakos acquired 2,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $11,900.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Andrew Dakos acquired 100 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $595.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Andrew Dakos bought 4,863 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,837.59.

On Thursday, March 12th, Andrew Dakos bought 3,324 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $19,944.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Andrew Dakos bought 1,700 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Andrew Dakos purchased 12,500 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,625.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Andrew Dakos purchased 12,000 shares of Total Return Securities stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $72,120.00.

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Total Return Securities Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SWZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 103,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,252. Total Return Securities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Total Return Securities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Total Return Securities during the third quarter worth about $3,691,000. North Ground Capital lifted its position in Total Return Securities by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 661,145 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 467,622 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in Total Return Securities by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 413,169 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 325,669 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Total Return Securities by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,224 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares during the period. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Total Return Securities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company's stock.

Total Return Securities Company Profile

Total Return Securities NYSE: SWZ is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to deliver a high total return for shareholders by combining capital appreciation with current income. It provides access to a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities spanning multiple industries and regions.

SWZ's investment strategy typically blends dividend-paying common stocks, corporate bonds and other credit instruments. The fund may employ moderate leverage to enhance returns and pursues an active management approach, dynamically adjusting its allocations in response to evolving market conditions.

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