Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in July

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 32 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the June 30th total of 133 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Andritz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andritz has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADRZY

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of ADRZY opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.15. Andritz has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Andritz had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Andritz will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

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