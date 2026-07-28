Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (AOMR) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $11.7750 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.20) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AOMR opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT's payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 427.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,565 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 117,956 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc NYSE: AOMR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets. The company primarily invests in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential whole loans and credit risk transfer securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises. By focusing on these structured credit instruments, Angel Oak Mortgage REIT seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through a combination of net interest income and potential capital appreciation.

The firm employs leverage through repurchase financing facilities and actively manages duration and credit exposure to adapt to changing market conditions.

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