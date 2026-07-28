Angi (ANGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Angi to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $255.4960 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. Angi had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Angi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Angi Stock Up 7.2%

ANGI opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on Angi and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $6.00 price objective on Angi and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANGI

Angi Company Profile

Angi NASDAQ: ANGI operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company's services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie's List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

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