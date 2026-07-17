Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.4286.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Angi from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Angi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $6.00 target price on Angi and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday.

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Angi Stock Performance

ANGI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Angi has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $258.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.63 million. Angi had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.93%.Angi's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Angi will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi NASDAQ: ANGI operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company's services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie's List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

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