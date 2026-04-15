Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ANGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on Angi and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp set a $11.00 target price on Angi in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.33.

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Angi Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Angi has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.58 million. Angi had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Angi

Angi NASDAQ: ANGI operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company's services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie's List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

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