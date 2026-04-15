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Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Angi logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Angi from a "strong sell" to a "hold" in a note to investors, signaling a less negative near-term view on the stock.
  • Analyst consensus remains a "Hold" with a consensus price target of $15.33, based on 3 Buy, 5 Hold and 1 Sell ratings.
  • Angi missed recent quarterly expectations—EPS $0.17 vs. $0.38 estimate and revenue of $240.77M (down 10.1% year-over-year)—while shares trade around $7.59 with a market cap near $304M and a 52-week range of $6.43–$19.42.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ANGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on Angi and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp set a $11.00 target price on Angi in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANGI

Angi Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Angi has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.58 million. Angi had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 4.25%.The company's revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Angi will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi NASDAQ: ANGI operates a digital marketplace that connects homeowners and renters with service professionals for home improvement, maintenance and repair projects. Through its flagship platform, Angi provides user-friendly tools that allow consumers to research service providers, compare prices, read verified reviews and book appointments. The company's services span a wide range of home needs, including plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, painting, cleaning, remodeling and general handyman tasks.

Originally founded in 1995 as Angie's List, the company built its reputation on a subscription-based model and a comprehensive database of customer reviews.

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Analyst Recommendations for Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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