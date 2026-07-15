AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANGO. Freedom Capital raised shares of AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.00.

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AngioDynamics Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of ANGO traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 841,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,794. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $594.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.01%.The business had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 329.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 359.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

Key AngioDynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting AngioDynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: AngioDynamics posted quarterly EPS of -$0.07 , better than the expected -$0.11 , while revenue of $86.61 million topped the consensus $80.24 million . Article Title

AngioDynamics posted quarterly EPS of , better than the expected , while revenue of topped the consensus . Positive Sentiment: The company said fiscal 2026 was a record year and highlighted continued med-tech growth and full-year profitability, which supports the stock’s upward move. Article Title

The company said fiscal 2026 was a record year and highlighted continued med-tech growth and full-year profitability, which supports the stock’s upward move. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to about $336 million-$341 million , above Wall Street expectations, suggesting momentum may continue. Article Title

Management raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to about , above Wall Street expectations, suggesting momentum may continue. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the beat, AngioDynamics still reported a net loss and negative margins, so profitability remains a work in progress. Article Title

Despite the beat, AngioDynamics still reported a net loss and negative margins, so profitability remains a work in progress. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 EPS guidance of -$0.29 to -$0.24 was below the consensus view, which could temper some of the optimism around the strong revenue outlook. Article Title

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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