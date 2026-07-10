Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 3,350 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,160 to GBX 3,350 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the mining company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 to GBX 4,500 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 4,200 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 3,681.25.

Get Anglo American alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,589 on Friday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 2,042 and a 52 week high of GBX 4,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The stock has a market cap of £38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,836.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,525.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 194 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,725 per share, for a total transaction of £7,226.50. Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 487 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,725 per share, with a total value of £18,140.75. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 912 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,635. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Anglo American, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Anglo American wasn't on the list.

While Anglo American currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here