Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Buys 5 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL - Get Free Report) insider John Heasley acquired 5 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,618 per share, for a total transaction of £180.90.

John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, John Heasley bought 4 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,056 per share, with a total value of £162.24.

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Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down GBX 58 on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,489. 20,839,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,096,914. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 3,834.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,542.35. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 2,042 and a one year high of GBX 4,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £37.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 4,200 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,000 price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,160 to GBX 3,350 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 to GBX 4,500 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,681.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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