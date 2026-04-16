Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider John Heasley Purchases 4 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL - Get Free Report) insider John Heasley acquired 4 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,592 per share, for a total transaction of £143.68.

John Heasley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, John Heasley acquired 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,067 per share, with a total value of £153.35.

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Anglo American Stock Performance

AAL traded up GBX 19.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,599. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,850,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,649,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 3,385.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,125.16. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,987.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,877. The firm has a market cap of £38.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,500 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,200 to GBX 3,900 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 3,160.

View Our Latest Report on Anglo American

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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