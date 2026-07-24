Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 to GBX 4,100 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the mining company's stock. Berenberg Bank's target price points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the stock's current price.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 to GBX 4,500 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,160 to GBX 3,350 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 3,668.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Anglo American

Anglo American Trading Up 2.7%

AAL opened at GBX 3,727 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,776.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,559.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,042 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,239.

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 194 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,725 per share, for a total transaction of £7,226.50. Also, insider Magali Anderson purchased 213 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,725 per share, with a total value of £7,934.25. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 912 shares of company stock worth $3,399,843. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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