Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $16.3239 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BUD alerts: Sign Up

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $83.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $162.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $149,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,205,767 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $269,337,000 after acquiring an additional 966,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,451 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $229,831,000 after acquiring an additional 641,158 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $33,999,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 227.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 509,904 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 354,210 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV wasn't on the list.

While Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here