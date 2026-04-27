Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BUD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SBG Securities downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.50.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $73.52 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,778 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $1,596,000. MQS Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company's stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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