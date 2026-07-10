ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $124.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock. Guggenheim's price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.01% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.33.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.52. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.49.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. ANI Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey sold 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,452.64. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,098,772.16. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 85,179 shares of company stock worth $6,720,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 276,233 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,454,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 200,998 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $54,032,000 after acquiring an additional 185,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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