ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells $40,920.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $40,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 77,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,597.60. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $41,015.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Meredith Cook sold 500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $39,080.00.

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ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. 228,925 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,099. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $99.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 9.98%.The company's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,992,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 276,233 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $21,454,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,998 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 589,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,032,000 after purchasing an additional 185,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company's stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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