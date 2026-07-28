Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Acquires $17,200.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $17,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 652,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,880. This represents a 0.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Amit Kumar acquired 3,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $11,190.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Amit Kumar acquired 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,300.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Amit Kumar bought 3,188 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $10,743.56.

On Friday, July 10th, Amit Kumar acquired 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Kumar bought 21,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00.

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Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 172,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,140. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company's fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Anixa Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

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