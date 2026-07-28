Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $11,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 643,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,418.76. The trade was a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Amit Kumar purchased 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $17,300.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Amit Kumar purchased 3,188 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $10,743.56.

On Monday, July 27th, Amit Kumar purchased 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $17,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Amit Kumar acquired 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $15,200.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Kumar acquired 21,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

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Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 172,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Anixa Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANIX. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Anixa Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anixa Biosciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Anixa Biosciences

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

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