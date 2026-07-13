Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) CEO Buys $15,200.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) CEO Amit Kumar bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $15,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 635,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,932,868.48. The trade was a 0.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Kumar acquired 21,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00.

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Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,288. The company has a market cap of $102.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.59. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Anixa Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.46.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Anixa Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anixa Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

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