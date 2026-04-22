Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Receives "Buy" Rating from JonesTrading

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JonesTrading in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust's stock. JonesTrading's target price indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.25 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.89.

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Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NLY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,947,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,810. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $341.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $595.27 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Serena Wolfe sold 16,536 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $382,643.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,094.34. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven Francis Campbell sold 26,491 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $604,789.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 178,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,063,740. This trade represents a 12.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 71,252 shares of company stock worth $1,639,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company's stock.

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About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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