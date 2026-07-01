Anne Lesage Sells 10,600 Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) insider Anne Lesage sold 10,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $371,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,979,701.50. This represents a 15.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anne Lesage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Anne Lesage sold 30,703 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $1,089,649.47.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Anne Lesage sold 27,872 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $988,898.56.

On Monday, June 29th, Anne Lesage sold 6,997 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $245,244.85.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Anne Lesage sold 3,700 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $111,296.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Anne Lesage sold 19,200 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $580,992.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Anne Lesage sold 21,700 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $656,642.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Anne Lesage sold 7,000 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $210,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Anne Lesage sold 7,500 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $225,375.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Anne Lesage sold 100 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $3,003.00.

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Pharvaris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. 376,128 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,202. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. Pharvaris N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of -2.34.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.12. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharvaris N.V. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Pharvaris from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pharvaris from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHVS

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Pharvaris by 17.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,550 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Pharvaris by 2,741,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,417 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Pharvaris by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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