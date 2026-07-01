Anne Lesage Sells 30,703 Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) insider Anne Lesage sold 30,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $1,089,649.47. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,959.81. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anne Lesage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Anne Lesage sold 27,872 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $988,898.56.

On Monday, June 29th, Anne Lesage sold 6,997 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $245,244.85.

On Monday, June 29th, Anne Lesage sold 10,600 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $371,742.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Anne Lesage sold 3,700 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $111,296.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Anne Lesage sold 19,200 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $580,992.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Anne Lesage sold 21,700 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $656,642.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Anne Lesage sold 7,000 shares of Pharvaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $210,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Anne Lesage sold 7,500 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $225,375.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Anne Lesage sold 100 shares of Pharvaris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $3,003.00.

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Pharvaris Stock Performance

PHVS traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 376,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,202. Pharvaris N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of -2.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that Pharvaris N.V. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 6.6% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,380,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 4,778,581 shares of the company's stock worth $119,226,000 after buying an additional 368,000 shares during the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pharvaris by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 4,639,304 shares of the company's stock worth $115,751,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 2,442,464 shares of the company's stock worth $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Pharvaris by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,418,476 shares of the company's stock worth $60,341,000 after acquiring an additional 507,043 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHVS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pharvaris from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pharvaris

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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