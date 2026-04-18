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Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Anpario logo with Consumer Defensive background
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Anpario plc (LON:ANP - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 495.14 and traded as low as GBX 490. Anpario shares last traded at GBX 514, with a volume of 16,855 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Anpario to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 457 to GBX 570 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 570.

Get Our Latest Report on ANP

Anpario Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 496.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Anpario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

See Also

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