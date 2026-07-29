Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Major Shareholder Sells 208,731 Shares

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 208,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,688,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,347,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,440,886.68. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, L1 Capital Pty Ltd sold 23,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $186,990.00.

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Anteris Technologies Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVR opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. Anteris Technologies Global Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 124.76% and a negative net margin of 5,148.78%.The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anteris Technologies Global Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anteris Technologies Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Anteris Technologies Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Anteris Technologies Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anteris Technologies Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 2nd quarter worth $6,350,000. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,663,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,476 shares of the company's stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Anteris Technologies Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter.

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Further Reading

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