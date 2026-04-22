Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $309.1340 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.46 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 34.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:AM opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.75. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Antero Midstream from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research cut Antero Midstream from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 69,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,788.80. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $318,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,273,724. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,004,690 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,734 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,112 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 40,551 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 77,757 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

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