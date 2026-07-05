Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AM. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Midstream from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Antero Midstream from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 33.90%.The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Antero Midstream's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.65%.

Key Antero Midstream News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Midstream this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered near-term and medium-term EPS forecasts for Antero Midstream, including FY2026 to $1.03 from $1.10 and FY2027 to $1.16 from $1.25, signaling a softer earnings outlook. Antero Midstream stock page

Zacks Research lowered near-term and medium-term EPS forecasts for Antero Midstream, including FY2026 to $1.03 from $1.10 and FY2027 to $1.16 from $1.25, signaling a softer earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Multiple quarterly estimates were also reduced, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may reinforce concerns about slower earnings growth ahead. Antero Midstream stock page

Multiple quarterly estimates were also reduced, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may reinforce concerns about slower earnings growth ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the cuts, some longer-term forecasts remain above the current consensus estimate of $1.11 per share for the full year, suggesting analysts still see stable earnings power over time. Antero Midstream stock page

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,500,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,893,020.48. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 69,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $1,516,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 580,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,714,373.50. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,444,026 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $417,069,000 after acquiring an additional 776,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,337,298 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $201,691,000 after purchasing an additional 187,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,491 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $186,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,224,028 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $179,316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,129,288 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $208,148,000 after buying an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company's core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Further Reading

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