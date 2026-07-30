Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the oil and natural gas company's stock. Barclays's price target indicates a potential upside of 30.96% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AR. UBS Group reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Williams Trading set a $56.00 price objective on Antero Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.62.

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Antero Resources Trading Up 3.7%

NYSE:AR opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,239,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $434,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,171,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 116,461 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,156,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $328,529,000 after purchasing an additional 783,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $172,291,000 after buying an additional 761,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $161,768,000 after buying an additional 1,226,828 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Antero Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: AR reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share, slightly above the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.75 and more than double the $0.35 earned in the year-ago quarter. Revenue also topped expectations. Antero Resources Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

AR reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $0.76 per share, slightly above the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.75 and more than double the $0.35 earned in the year-ago quarter. Revenue also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: A separate earnings report showed $0.90 in quarterly EPS versus the $0.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.56 billion versus the $1.53 billion forecast. Revenue increased 20.2% year over year, with a 16.39% net margin and 7.80% return on equity. Antero Resources Earnings Results

A separate earnings report showed $0.90 in quarterly EPS versus the $0.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.56 billion versus the $1.53 billion forecast. Revenue increased 20.2% year over year, with a 16.39% net margin and 7.80% return on equity. Positive Sentiment: The earnings release confirms the company’s second-quarter financial and operating results, giving investors updated information on performance for the period ended June 30, 2026. Antero Resources Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

The earnings release confirms the company’s second-quarter financial and operating results, giving investors updated information on performance for the period ended June 30, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a “Hold” rating. It raised its FY2028 EPS forecast to $4.07 from $3.73, broadly supporting the longer-term outlook, but the current full-year consensus remains $4.05 per share.

Zacks Research maintained a “Hold” rating. It raised its FY2028 EPS forecast to $4.07 from $3.73, broadly supporting the longer-term outlook, but the current full-year consensus remains $4.05 per share. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.72 from $0.79, signaling some caution about near-term earnings momentum despite the strong second-quarter report.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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