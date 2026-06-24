Anthony Mathew Eisen Sells 6,000 Shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $445,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,952,672 shares in the company, valued at $145,044,476.16. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $444,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $444,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $425,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $10,426,957.50.

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Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYZ traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.67. 6,365,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,199,166. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.Block's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on XYZ. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Block to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Block by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 59.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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