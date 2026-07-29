AON (NYSE:AON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from AON's conference call:

Broad-based second-quarter performance: Aon reported 5% organic revenue growth, 70 basis points of adjusted margin expansion to 28.9%, 9% adjusted EPS growth to $3.81, and $483 million in free cash flow. All four solution lines delivered 5% organic growth.

Aon reported 5% organic revenue growth, 70 basis points of adjusted margin expansion to 28.9%, 9% adjusted EPS growth to $3.81, and $483 million in free cash flow. All four solution lines delivered 5% organic growth. 2026 outlook reaffirmed: Management maintained its expectations for mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, 70–80 basis points of margin expansion, strong adjusted earnings growth, and double-digit free-cash-flow growth.

Management maintained its expectations for mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, 70–80 basis points of margin expansion, strong adjusted earnings growth, and double-digit free-cash-flow growth. Growth remains supported by consistent new business and retention, with new business contributing 10 points to second-quarter organic growth and retention in the mid-90% range. Revenue-generating headcount increased 3% year to date, while Aon continues targeting 4%–8% growth for the full year.

Growth remains supported by consistent new business and retention, with new business contributing 10 points to second-quarter organic growth and retention in the mid-90% range. Revenue-generating headcount increased 3% year to date, while Aon continues targeting 4%–8% growth for the full year. Data-center and alternative-capital opportunities are expanding: Aon increased its Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program capacity to $5 billion and said individual facilities can now receive coverage of up to $13 billion–$15 billion. Management sees substantial additional demand for nontraditional capital from private equity, pension funds, and sovereign investors.

Aon increased its Data Center Lifecycle Insurance Program capacity to $5 billion and said individual facilities can now receive coverage of up to $13 billion–$15 billion. Management sees substantial additional demand for nontraditional capital from private equity, pension funds, and sovereign investors. Aon returned $775 million to shareholders in the quarter, including $600 million in repurchases, and has exceeded its $1 billion full-year buyback objective after repurchasing approximately $1.1 billion in the first half. Management said additional cash could be directed to further buybacks if suitable acquisitions do not meet return thresholds.

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AON Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:AON traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 637,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $338.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.59. AON has a twelve month low of $304.59 and a twelve month high of $382.34.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total transaction of $725,497.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,958.20. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

AON News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aon reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.81 , above consensus estimates of $3.77-$3.80 and up from $3.49 a year earlier. The company also highlighted 5% organic revenue growth and operating-margin expansion. Aon Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Aon reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above consensus estimates of $3.77-$3.80 and up from $3.49 a year earlier. The company also highlighted 5% organic revenue growth and operating-margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Management reported total revenue growth of approximately 2% for the quarter, with revenue up 2.2% year over year. Stronger organic growth and margin expansion support the company’s profitability outlook. Aon Q2 Key Metrics

Management reported total revenue growth of approximately 2% for the quarter, with revenue up 2.2% year over year. Stronger organic growth and margin expansion support the company’s profitability outlook. Positive Sentiment: Aon launched an AI Risk Diagnostic designed to help organizations identify and manage risks associated with artificial intelligence, potentially expanding its advisory opportunity in a growing market. Aon Launches AI Risk Diagnostic

Aon launched an AI Risk Diagnostic designed to help organizations identify and manage risks associated with artificial intelligence, potentially expanding its advisory opportunity in a growing market. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an indicated yield of roughly 0.9%. Aon Dividend Information

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an indicated yield of roughly 0.9%. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion missed analyst expectations of $4.28 billion. The relatively limited 2.2% reported growth may have overshadowed the EPS beat and contributed to the weaker stock performance. Aon Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Quarterly revenue of missed analyst expectations of $4.28 billion. The relatively limited 2.2% reported growth may have overshadowed the EPS beat and contributed to the weaker stock performance. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares valued at approximately $725,000, reducing his ownership by 12.7%. The transaction occurred earlier in July and may be viewed as a modest insider-confidence signal, although it is not necessarily indicative of the company’s fundamentals. Aon Insider Sale

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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