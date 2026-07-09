AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $426.00

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $389.00 to $426.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Mizuho's target price suggests a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock's current price.

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A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AON. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AON from $406.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $443.00 to $402.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $399.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE AON opened at $357.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. AON has a one year low of $304.59 and a one year high of $381.00.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AON will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AON

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Dodge & Cox raised its position in AON by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,852,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,770,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,981,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,424,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 40,219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $301,922,000 after buying an additional 844,615 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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