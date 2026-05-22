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APA (NASDAQ:APA) VP Mark Maddox Sells 9,800 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
APA logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • APA VP Mark Maddox sold 9,800 shares on May 20 at an average price of $40.04, a transaction worth about $392,392. After the sale, he still held 66,810 shares.
  • APA beat quarterly earnings and revenue expectations in its latest report, posting EPS of $1.38 versus the $1.11 consensus and revenue of $2.33 billion versus $2.13 billion expected. The company also reported a 17.38% net margin and 20.70% return on equity.
  • APA announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable August 21 to shareholders of record on July 22. That equals an annualized dividend of $1.00 and a yield of 2.6%.
  • Interested in APA? Here are five stocks we like better.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) VP Mark Maddox sold 9,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $392,392.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,072.40. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APA Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,495. APA Corporation has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $45.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.27. APA had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. APA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded APA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on APA from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 36.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,667 shares of the company's stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the company's stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation NASDAQ: APA is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA's largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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