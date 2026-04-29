Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $203.5850 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $199.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $199.28 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.33 and a beta of -0.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,589,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,976,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,452,000 after buying an additional 1,898,995 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,650,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,975,000 after buying an additional 1,298,055 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,982,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 563.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,343,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,409,000 after buying an additional 1,141,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company's lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

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