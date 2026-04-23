APi Group (APG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect APi Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.9160 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect APi Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.68. APi Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $49.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APG

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 114,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $4,933,316.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,633,830 shares in the company, valued at $458,530,749.60. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 100,888 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $4,469,338.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,706,462 shares in the company, valued at $429,996,266.60. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,682,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,333,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,852,516 shares of the company's stock worth $223,917,000 after acquiring an additional 742,614 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the company's stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,341 shares of the company's stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 160,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company's stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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