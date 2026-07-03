APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.1429.

APG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of APi Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of APi Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of APi Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of APG stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.60.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.92 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 3.85%.APi Group's revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 59,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $2,705,475.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,237,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,299,425. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $297,290.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,451,000 shares of company stock worth $149,194,935. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 14,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company's stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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