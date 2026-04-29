Apollo Global Management (APO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $5.3405 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $123.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.28.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is 36.96%.

More Apollo Global Management News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on APO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,024,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $148,255,000 after buying an additional 748,697 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,118,520 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $161,917,000 after buying an additional 109,766 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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