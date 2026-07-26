AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on APPF. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut AppFolio from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson set a $225.00 target price on AppFolio in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $243.50.

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AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $165.05 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.91. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $326.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.79.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.35 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 1,978 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $312,761.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,406,695.40. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $546,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,673,417.50. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 30,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,740 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 827.8% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 167 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 48.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key AppFolio News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppFolio this week:

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

Further Reading

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